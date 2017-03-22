Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 22

Pickle Festival deadline extended

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 22, 2017 10:00 AM

The cookoff is sanctioned by the International Chili Society, and the winner will be eligible to advance to the ICS World's Championship Homestyle Chili Cookoff as a North Carolina Homestyle regional champion.

The chili cookoff application can be found at www.ncpicklefest.org under Events.

For more information, contact Jamie Grady at 919-920-9351 or jamie_grady28365@yahoo.com.

The award-winning North Carolina Pickle Festival, presented by the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce, draws tens of thousands to downtown Mount Olive on the last full weekend in April each year.

For complete details and latest news, visit the website at www.ncpicklefest.org or visit its Facebook page.