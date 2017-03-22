Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 22

<< "Driver charged in traffic fatality " -

Small fire damages building at C.B. Aycock

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 22, 2017 4:58 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Students were evacuated after a fire started in the exterior of mobile history classroom at Charles B. Aycock High School Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from Pikeville-Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded and were able to get the fire under control quickly. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Students were evacuated after a fire started in the exterior of mobile history classroom at Charles B. Aycock High School Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from Pikeville-Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded and were able to get the fire under control quickly.

A small fire on the outside of a mobile classroom at Charles B. Aycock High School Wednesday afternoon caused minimal damage to the building.

Assistant Pikeville-Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared McPhail said a fire extinguisher was used to put out the fire.

McPhail added that a Belfast volunteer firefighter works on the high school's campus and went to check the fire out when the call came out around 1:20 p.m.

A history class was in session when the small fire broke out, McPhail confirmed.

There were no injuries reported, and the building suffered only minimal external damage.

McPhail said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The mobile classroom is behind the main high school building, near the football field.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Fremont and Pikeville Police Departments also responded to the scene.