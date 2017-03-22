Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 22

Two local girls finalists in 2017 Miss Jr. Teen pageant

By From staff reports

Two young ladies from Goldsboro were finalists in the 2017 Miss Jr. Teen Pageant, held March 18-19 in Charlotte and Rockville, S.C.

Ja'Nice Robinson, 11, a student at Eastern Wayne Elementary School, placed in the Top 20 Miss PreTeen Raleigh division, qualifying to advance to the national competition in Florida in December.

The competition features four different age groups -- 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-20. Judging is based on interview, casual wear and evening gown.

The daughter of Jannette Robinson of Goldsboro, Ja'Nice receives an expense-paid trip of five nights and six days to Orlando, where she will compete for $30,000 in prizes and awards.

Her cousin, Kiara Best, was also a finalist in her age division. The 15-year-old honor student at Eastern Wawyne Middle School is the daughter of Kimberly Best and Ken McLaurin Sr. of Goldsboro.