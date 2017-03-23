Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 23

Police say man, 28, had sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl

By Ethan Smith

A man is facing a statutory rape charge for having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl, according to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Alan Clark, 28, of 716 Ditchbank Road, is charged with statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years old, and is facing four felony charges out of Johnston County.

The Johnston County charges include breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and damage to personal property.

The release said authorities were notified of the inappropriate sexual relationship February 26.

Maj. Tom Effler said the girl's parents are the ones who contacted the law to report the situation.

Authorities took the 15-year-old girl to Wayne Memorial Hospital, where an investigation uncovered Clark's involvement with the girl, the release said.

Authorities tried to make contact with Clark after this, and he stole a truck from Johnston County and fled, the release said.

He was eventually stopped and arrested in Nashville, Tennessee on the charges out of Johnston County.

Effler said Clark was arrested about one week ago, shortly after warrants were issued.

Clark waived extradition and was returned to Wayne County, according to the release.

More charges are pending against Clark, the release said.

He is being held on a $250,000 secured bond on the statutory rape charge, and a $20,000 secured bond on the Johnston County charges.

Clark and the victim were acquaintances, Effler said.