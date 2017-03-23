Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 23

Woman robbed at gunpoint in her home

By Brandon Davis

Two men entered a woman's house Wednesday afternoon and robbed her at gunpoint.

Joshua Shaquille Joyner, 22, 303 N. Kornegay St., and Joshua Terrell Roberson, 21, 2004 Hilltop Lane, broke into a woman's house in the 400 block of North Virginia Street at 3:10 p.m., according to a Goldsboro Police report.

The report said one of the men pointed a silver handgun at the woman and demanded she give him money, while the other man stood in the doorway. The man with the gun then took $5 from the woman.

After stealing the money, the two men left the house and headed west on foot toward Rockefeller Court, where officers arrested the men two minutes later, the report said.

"They were caught at the scene, or not far from the scene," Maj. Anthony Carmon said.

Both men are charged with breaking and entering and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Both were given a $150,000 secured bond.

The report said the woman's three children were home during the robbery.

Carmon said no one was injured in the house.