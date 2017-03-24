Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 24

Friends of Seymour Johnson to hold annual gala Saturday

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on March 24, 2017 9:34 AM

Nearly 300 people will join together for the 4th annual Friends of Seymour Johnson AFB Gala at the Goldsboro Event Center Saturday.

Kate Daniels, president of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, said the gala presents a way for the community to build on the relationship with Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

"The Friends of Seymour is able to do things throughout the year because of the funds raised," she said. "It's all under the effort to keep Seymour strong."

The gala starts at 6 p.m. and provides dinner at 7:30 p.m. in the main ballroom of the Goldsboro Event Center, located at 1501 S. Slocumb St. It will allow Wayne County to raise money for Friends of Seymour Johnson representatives to build relationships with the base and work with Air Force leadership in hosting events and strategizing plans, Daniels said.

The event raised $71,750 last year.

"All of that builds into this beautiful circle of ensuring we as a community are doing the best job that we can to support Seymour," she said.

Before dinner -- at $100 per person -- is served, a sealed bid auction will showcase six gift baskets such as a beach getaway, fitness basket, ladies luxury basket, family fun night and a men's hunting basket. Daniels said people can write their bid on a card, place the card in an envelope and wait to hear the winner announced at the end of the gala.

Daniels said 55 diamond, platinum, gold and silver level sponsors will attend the event. She said sponsors consist of the diamond-level Deacon Jones Auto Group and the platinum-level Piedmont Natural Gas, Southern Bank, Town of Mount Olive, Wayne County Development Alliance and Wayne UNC Health Care.

Gold sponsors such as Crown Screening, Mount Olive Pickle Company, Wayne Community College and more will be in attendance, while silver sponsors such as Duke Energy, John Bell Committee, LaFevers Dental Team and others will be at the gala.

Daniels said Kathleen Ferguson, retired Air Force and senior advisor of the Roosevelt Group, is the keynote speaker for the event. She said Ferguson joined the Roosevelt Group of the District of Columbia two years ago, and she said Ferguson will speak on her 35 years of experience in bridging communities with local military.

"You want to talk about a powerhouse, she's it," Daniels said. "All of her skill set that she's able to provide through her work at the Roosevelt Group, which we have a very good relationship with, she's going to come talk about that."

Though Daniels could not confirm who from the base will attend the gala, she said Military Affairs Committee Chair Dr. Scott LaFevers and Friends of Seymour Johnson AFB Chair Jimmie Edmundson will take part in the event to recognize the importance of Seymour Johnson in Goldsboro.

"It's a blessed opportunity that we've been given having Seymour here in our community," Daniels said. "We're trying to be a strong community of support year round."