Man shot at after witnessing a break-in on Parkstown Road

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 24, 2017 2:22 PM

A Wayne County man was shot at Thursday afternoon while walking back into his house to call 911 to report a suspected break-in at a neighboring residence, according to sheriff's office report.

Investigators believe that the break-in at 1493 Parkstown Road -- and another one Friday morning on Old Jason Road -- are connected.

According to the report, the man saw four black men walk out of a woodline near the Parkstown Road address while carrying several different items at around 4:25 p.m.

Capt. Richard Lewis with the sheriff's office said a break-in at that address was reported several minutes later, just after 4:30 p.m.

The witness told authorities he saw the men walking toward a red Ford Explorer, and he went inside to call 911, according to the report.

The report said he believes the men saw him watching them, because as he walked back inside to make the call he heard four to five gunshots outside of his house.

He ducked behind his refrigerator to cover himself, according to the report.

Lewis said investigators recovered five 9 mm shell casings from the scene. He said the witness-turned-victim's home was struck four times ---- twice near the roof line, once in the bottom of a front wall and once close to the front door, about chest high.

Lewis said a Playstation 3 and Playstation 4 were reported stolen from the Parkstown Road home, and the house's back door was kicked in.

The second break-in happened Friday at 118 Old Jason Road a few minutes after 7 a.m.

Lewis said a woman and a small child were inside the home when the intruders kicked in the house's side door.

The men fled the scene, Lewis said, but not before firing two shots toward the woods as they got into a red, four-door car.

Neither the woman nor the child were injured, and the house was not hit by bullets, Lewis said.

There are some indications to suggest the two break-ins are related, Lewis said.

"There certainly (are) a lot of similarities to make us believe that," Lewis said.

Lewis said the sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in solving these cases.

Anyone with information about these crimes, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.