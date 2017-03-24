Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 24

Police: Man robbed, face slashed in Wal-Mart parking lot

By Ethan Smith

A man was robbed and cut several times in the face in the parking lot of Wal-Mart at 1002 N. Spence Ave. early this morning, according to a police report.

The report said 30-year-old Scotty Eugene Davis was leaving Wal-Mart and walking through the parking lot around 1:40 a.m. when two black males wearing all black walked up to him.

According to the report, the two men then demanded Davis' wallet and he refused.

When he refused, one of the men pulled a knife from his pocket and cut Davis' face several times, the report said.

Davis fell to the ground and one of the men took his wallet from his pocket, then both of the men fled, according to the report.

The report said Davis drove himself to the hospital for medical treatment.

The men got away with $480, the report said.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.