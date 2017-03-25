Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 25

Police crack down on drunk drivers

By Ethan Smith

Upward of 20 patrol cars stacked alongside the edges of U.S. 70 East and West with signs alerting oncoming drivers to what waited for them up ahead Friday night -- a DWI and traffic violation checkpoint.

The Goldsboro Police Department conducted a four hour checkpoint Friday night and into Saturday morning in an effort to crack down on traffic violations and impaired drivers.

Officers with the police department's B shift and D shift blocked both lanes of U.S. 70 in front of the Country View Western Store from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday.

Several other officers had a satellite checkpoint set up on East Ash Street where it runs into U.S. 70 to catch anyone attempting to skirt the checkpoint.

This weekend's operation came one week after the Governor's Highway Safety Program Booze It and Lose It campaign for St. Patrick's Day.

Traffic team coordinator Sgt. William Van Lenten said the checkpoint had been in the works for several weeks.

