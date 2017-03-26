Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 26

Community meeting on children April 11

By Dennis Hill

By Dennis Hill

NC Child, Goldsboro Pediatrics, WAGES, and the Partnership for Children of Wayne County invite the public to join them for a community discussion about important issues facing children and families in our community.

Specifically, the focus will be on the current debate around health insurance coverage as well as the "bigger picture" issue of economic opportunity in Wayne County and across the state.

NC Child will provide an overview of proposals to reform US health care and its potential economic and health impact on NC's children and families. Audience members will also have an opportunity to engage in discussion, share stories, and plan future action.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at WAGES, located at 601 Royall Avenue. Dinner and child care will be provided free of charge. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m.. The meeting will take place from 6 until 8 p.m. The meeting is one that has been rescheduled from the fall because of flooding.

To register, go to https://ncchild.salsalabs.org/goldsboromeeting/index.html or call Sarah Vidrine at 910-274-5472.