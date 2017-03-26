Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 26

Council approves multiple uses for center

By Rochelle Moore

The former W.A. Foster Center could become a future educational site and boxing facility following a Goldsboro City Council decision to allow multiple uses under one roof.

The council, which received ownership proposals from three groups in February, was presented with different options for the aging Leslie Street building during its regular meeting Monday.

City leaders originally planned to demolish the 1938 building but held off after residents expressed an interest in preserving the property, one of the last remaining structures with historical ties to the African-American community.

In late February, the Wayne County Islamic Society showed interest in using the building as an outreach center. The Little Washington Growing Group expressed interest in using the property as an educational facility, with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math, STEM, programs. Ashford's Boxing Club, which operates out of the Herman Park Center, also proposed using the building to expand its lessons, mentoring and educational services.

Octavius Murphy, assistant to the city manager, told the council that proposal reviews led to questions about the financial stability of each group.

The council has been seeking a well-managed organization that can financially handle ownership that involves monthly utility fees and ongoing building maintenance.

"We felt that none of the (requests for proposals) were financially sustainable, individually or as a partnership," Murphy said. "None of them are where we would like them to be financially."

Out of the three proposals, Ashford's Boxing Club came the closest to being able to support the building as a sole owner.

"(Owner Steve Ashford) showed himself to be the most viable option, from an economic standpoint," Murphy said.

The council was presented with three options for the property, including demolition, at a $60,000 cost, transferring ownership to Ashford's Boxing Club or to a newly created nonprofit that combines the boxing club and Little Washington Growing Group under one roof.

The council voted to allow the creation of the nonprofit that will include board membership from the city, Ashford's Boxing Club, the Little Washington Growing Group and the Wayne Action Group for Economic Solvency. WAGES involvement is due to the organization's nonprofit management experience.

As steps are taken to create the nonprofit, the city will move forward with building repairs, starting with asbestos abatement. A damaged portion of the building, which is in need of mechanical and roof repairs, may be demolished.

The city has already earmarked $150,000 for building repairs, which could be used before the property is transferred to a new owner.

"First off, I think we all agree there's a need to keep the center," Mayor Chuck Allen said. "So, we're going to keep it going. We're trying to get it out of the city's hands."

Allen said the city may continue to own the property for the first six months, as the new organization gets established.

"I think that the city should . . . provide the responsibility to fully get the building off the ground and get the nonprofits going, and then, hopefully, in the future, they will be able to sustain themselves," said Mayor Pro Tem Bevan Foster. "We don't have a youth center. So why not have a youth center where you can get some kind of development, education outside."

INTERNET SWEEPSTAKE REGULATIONS

Also at the meeting, the council voted to hold an April 17 public hearing for proposed ordinance changes for internet sweepstake businesses.

Changes include restricting internet sweepstake parlors as a conditional use in general business zones. The businesses would be required to locate at least one mile from another sweepstake business and be at least 500 feet from a residence, church, school, playground and public park.

James Rowe, Goldsboro planning director, said existing sweepstake parlors will be exempt from the new rules, unless they close for six consecutive months. Businesses that close for six months or more are required to seek a new permit.

BROOKSIDE MART

The former Brookside Mart, at 2000 S. Slocumb St., is planned for demolition.

Allen Anderson Jr., Goldsboro chief building inspector, told the council that the owner, Ismail Qandeel, continues to delay his original plans to remove the building, which was condemned by the city in May.

Qandeel was asked to demolish the building when he was issued a conditional use permit, in January, to open Brookside Mart inside a former grocery store, at 1717 S. Slocumb St.

The council decided Monday to approve a $16,000 city contract with AK Grading and Demolition to demolish the building, contingent on the property owner agreeing to pay for the work.

Anderson said he will talk with the owner and attempt to reach and agreement.

OTHER BUSINESS

The council also:

• Set a public hearing on April 17 for the annexation of 4 acres on the east side of Gateway Drive.

• Approved refinancing $2.15 million in outstanding 2008 street improvement bonds and $7.55 million in 2010 sewer bonds. By issuing $9.7 million in general obligation refunding bonds, city staff anticipate saving between $312,000 to $450,000.

• Appropriated $12,200 from the fund balance for new recreation management software and digital cash registers that will be installed at the Municipal Golf Course, Herman Park Center and W.A. Foster Center.

• Approved the condemnation of 22 properties. The properties will become part of a future demolition contract during the next fiscal year.

• Closing portions of Walnut, John and Mulberry streets from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 1 for the annual Flying Shamrock Kilt Run in downtown Goldsboro.