Naval history program, color px

By Staff Reports



Published in News on March 26, 2017 12:00 AM

The University of Mount Olive will sponsor a program on the history of the United States Navy Monday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to noon. It will take place in the Hennessee Room in the Holmes and Lois K. Murphy Center.

There will be a special emphasis on the World War II Pacific Battle of Midway.

The speaker will be U.S. Navy Commander Richard I. Scritchfield. He is currently assigned to the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., as the director of naval intelligence.

He's also a faculty instructor in the Department of the Military, strategy, policy and operations department. He teaches two electives, joint warfighting advance studies program and the commander's art: critical thinking about great battles and campaigns.

He is married to the former Jessica Raye Mummaw and has twin daughters, Krysta Noelle Scritchfield and Christina Belle Scritchfield, who attend the University of Mount Olive.

For more information about the program, contact Alam Lamm at ALamm@umo.edu.