Police: Shoplifter had knife in his pocket

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on March 27, 2017 10:41 AM

Brinson

A man allegedly stole a speaker, a Bluetooth device and headphones at Target Sunday afternoon, before officers stopped him at the door.

According to a Goldsboro Police report, Christopher Donnell Brinson, 43, of 704 Force Road, removed security devices from an Echo speaker, a Bose Bluetooth and Beats headphones just before 2 p.m. at Target, located at 1204 Sunburst Drive.

Items totaled to $479.97.

The report said a store employee saw Brinson take the items from shelves, remove the security devices and then walk past the registers to leave the store.

Officers detained Brinson at the store's loss prevention office and discovered Brinson had a knife in his possession, the report said.

Brinson is charged with larceny from a merchant and larceny. He was placed under a $4,500 secured bond at the Wayne County jail.