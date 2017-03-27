Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 27

Shots fired into home on Fairview Circle

By Brandon Davis

Someone fired a gun into a woman's home in Fairview Circle early Sunday morning, according to a Goldsboro police report.

Just before 1 a.m., a person shot at the woman's house, located in the 900 block of Fairview Circle, the report said.

A screen door and metal door frame as well as the wall around the door were damaged, the report said.

Damages totaled to $350.

According to the report, the woman and a man were in the home when the incident occurred. Neither were injured.

Maj. Anthony Carmon said the incident is still under investigation, and he said he has not heard of any other shootings in the area.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.