By Brandon Davis

Published in News on March 28, 2017 3:17 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Tela Bivins, second from the right, gets emotional as Truseary Bell, left, and LaAsha Young let her know that she will be one of three girls getting the "Cinderella Experience" for prom Monday at Eastern Wayne High School. Bivins was called back to school from volunteering at Meadow Lane Elementary to be surprised. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Megan Ranck looks through some of the dresses at Norma's Boutique Monday afternoon as she tries to find something to wear to Rosewood High School's prom. She was one of three girls selected by a group of local women for the Cinderella Experience, a prom night complete with hair, makeup and a limousine.

As a child, Megan Ranck went to bed each night and dreamed only of dancing.

She would opened her eyes the next morning and know it had only been a dream, but she was convinced dancing would remain in her dreams forever.

"I danced in my sleep," she said. "Dancing is my dream."

After living in foster homes with parents who opposed dancing, 18-year-old Megan walked into her school's lobby Monday morning and received a rose, balloons, and a chance to wear a free dress. The real gift, however, did not come in a box or attached to a string.

Megan was given the opportunity to dance at this year's Rosewood High School prom.

Truseary Bell, founder of the Dipped Hair and Makeup brand, developed the "Cinderella Experience" three months ago to give back to less fortunate teenagers.

Bell, 25, said she went to her prom at Spring Creek High School and wore a formal gown, but she knows there are young girls who may find it financially difficult to go to the prom.

"I was a little girl who basically had the means to go to the prom," she said. "So, I just felt like it was a good idea to just basically give back to the community."

---- The full version of this story will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Goldsboro News-Argus. Check back here for the full story tomorrow, or be sure to pick up your issue of Wednesday's paper.