Man is charged for possession of meth

Published in News on March 28, 2017 8:30 AM

A man was arrested Friday after Wayne County deputies found methamphetamine in his car, according to a sheriff's office press release.

According to the release, deputies with the Wayne County Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team stopped Dillon Blake Brown, 22, of 253 Brewington Road in Dudley, for driving 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 70 East.

After being pulled over, Brown reportedly gave the deputies a fake name, but was correctly identified. At this point, the deputies learned that Brown was wanted for felony probation violation after being arrested earlier this year for possession of methamphetamine, according to the report.

Knowing this, the deputies brought out K-9 Ory for a narcotic sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in the deputies finding 8.2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the report.

The deputies arrested Brown on charges of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked, and resisting a direct order. He was also cited for speeding.

Brown was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $39,000 secured bond.