Multiple break-ins reported Monday

By Ethan Smith

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of car and home break-ins in the Dudley area that were reported Monday, according to incident reports.

According to the reports, apartments C1, C2, B3 and D2 at 715 Sandhill Drive were all broken into or had items taken from them.

Apartment C1 had its rear door kicked in and a Playstation 4, Nintendo 3DS, Samsung 40 inch television, a white and gold band with 1/6 carat diamonds and a Dell Inspirion laptop taken from inside.

Apartment C2 at the same location only had a grill taken from the back porch.

The back door of apartment D2 had its rear door kicked in, but nothing taken.

The same was the case at apartment B3, where the back door was kicked in but nothing was missing. A report on the incident said the apartment is believed to be vacant.

At 204 and 303 Lorease Drive, a few unlocked cars were entered and had items taken from inside.

According to a report, someone went into two unlocked cars at 303 Lorease Drive and took a black purse and its contents from one of them. Deputies found the purse and its contents near a tree line at 318 Lorease Drive, the report said.

Another unlocked car was pilfered through at 204 Lorease Drive, but nothing was taken, only paperwork flung about the inside of the vehicle, according to a report.

At 104 Scott Drive, another unlocked car was gone through and a briefcase with paperwork was taken, but then found in the woodline in front of 205 Lorease Drive, a report said. The report said the person's camper and two other unlocked cars were also pilfered through, but nothing was missing from any of the vehicles.

Anyone with information about these crimes, or any other crimes in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.