April WorkKeys testing dates announced

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 29, 2017 10:17 AM

The WorkKeys(r) tests for the National Career Readiness Certificate will be offered just three times in Wayne County during April.

The Wayne Occupational Readiness Keys for Success (WORKS) program will provide testing sessions on April 11 and 25 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and on April 19 from 12:30 until 4:30 p.m. All sessions will be held in Room 136 of the Walnut Building at Wayne Community College. Pre-registration by calling 919-739-7004 is required.

Cost to take the set of three skill assessments (applied mathematics, locating information and reading for information) is $36 but assistance to cover that cost may be available.

The Airman and Family Readiness Center on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base offers free assessments to military personnel and their dependents. Call 919-772-1123 for more information and to register for the next testing session on base.

Those wishing to prepare for the NCRC may take advantage of the self-directed instruction and skills upgrade training offered in the WORKS Lab, which also is located in Room 136 of the Walnut Building. The lab is open 9 a.m.-noon on Mondays and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 5-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Individuals may earn bronze, silver, gold or platinum certificates based on their performance on the tests. The NCRC is recognized by employers across the state as a proven measurement of job skills.

Wayne County leads the state, with more than 16,600 certificates awarded. A quarter of the county's population hold the credential.