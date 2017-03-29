Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 29

<< "Wayne County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying break-in suspect" -

Kiwanis to host 39th annual run to raise money for children

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 29, 2017 10:38 AM

The Sunrise Kiwanis Club will host the 39th annual Run for a Child Greater Goldsboro Road Run April 8 at Cornerstone Commons.

The event is a fundraiser to help support Kiwanis members assist children of the community. The 10K run, 5K run/walk and one mile fun run routes are all downtown. They will start at 9 a.m.

There is a $25 registration fee for the 5K walk, 5K run and 10K run before April 1. After that, the fee will be $30.

The registration fee for the one mile fun run is $15 and $12 for two or more members of the same immediate family before April 1. Registration on race day will be from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

For the walk/run, first, second and third place awards will be given for male and female. The first three places in each age group will receive a medallion. For the corporate series/team competition, teams will consist of three to five members with the first three finishers on each team counting in the scoring. All team members must first register as an individual and then as a team. It will begin at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.

Corporate team categories are male, female and mixed. Noncorporate team categories are male and female electronic bib timing will be done by Run the East LLC. All entrants must pick up a bib tag the morning of the race.

All participants will get a T-shirt.

For more information and to register, log onto www.sunrisekiwanisonline.org, www.RunTheEast.com or facebook.com/greatergoldsbororoadrun.