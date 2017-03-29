Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 29

Rabies clinics to be held in April, also vaccinations given

By From staff reports

March 29, 2017

Rabies vaccination clinics will be held on Saturday, April 1, and Saturday April 8.

The cost will be $5 per dog or cat.

The clinics are sponsored by Wayne County.

The April 1 clinics will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Eastern Wayne High School, 1135 E. New Hope Road and from 1 to 3 p.m. at Southern Wayne High Schools, 124 Walter Fulcher Road, Dudley.

The April 8 clinics will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Grantham Elementary School, 174 Grantham School Road and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the old Pikeville School building, Railroad Street, Pikeville.

The owner of every dog and cat over four months of age is required have the animal vaccinated against rabies.

Any animal receiving its first rabies vaccine is required to receive a second dose one year later and then every three years thereafter.

Proof of prior rabies vaccination is required to receive a three-year vaccination. Without the proof, a one-year vaccination will be administered.

Bring a driver's license and a notice of address change, if the address on the license is not current, to help speed up the process of filling out the paperwork and to ensure that the address is up-to-date.

According to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data, 251 rabies cases were reported statewide in 2016.

One case, involving a fox, was reported in Wayne County in 2016.

Statewide the totals for 2016 were: bats, 26; beavers, 2; cats, 10; cows, 4, deer, 1; dogs, 2; foxes, 51; raccoons, 117; and skunks, 38.