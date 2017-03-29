Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 29

Report: Man shoots into home twice

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 29, 2017 10:17 AM

Antonio Deandre Super

A man with a warrant already out for his arrest is now facing felony charges after shooting through the front door of a woman's Fairview Circle apartment, according to police reports.

It is the second reported shooting at the same apartment within 30 hours.

Antonio Deandre Super, 27, of 809 N. Virginia St., is charged with felony firing into an occupied dwelling, felony possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm within the city limits and a larceny stemming from a warrant.

A police report said the resident of 908 Fairview Circle Apt. A, told police that Super fired a single round through the front door to her home around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She told police Super is mad because she does not want to be with him, the report said, and also told police Super deactivated her phone just before he shot through the door.

She used another phone she had to call 911, the report said.

The victim told police she was home alone, upstairs when she heard the shot. She then heard a vehicle speed off, the report said.

Nobody was injured, but the front screen door, front door and dry wall of the home were all damaged.

Super was stopped by police in the 200 block of Daisy Street less than 30 minutes later, where authorities recovered a stolen firearm and a spent shell casing.

The victim's home was also shot into Sunday just before 1 a.m. In that shooting, a screen door and metal door frame, as well as the wall around the door were all damaged, according to a report on the incident.

Nobody was injured in that shooting, either.

Super was given a $10,000 secured bond on the charges and put in the Wayne County Jail.