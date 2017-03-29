Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 29

<< "Rabies clinics to be held in April, also vaccinations given" - "Cars, homes broken into in county" >>

Rosewood students visit artisans

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on March 29, 2017 10:17 AM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Rosewood High School art students Tanner Smith, left, a junior, and senior Cadee Moore create a piece of pottery during a workshop led by local artisans during a recent field trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Nearly 100 students and chaperones from Rosewood middle and high school's band, chorus and art departmentwent on the four-day trip, which featured performing opportunities and activities in team-building.

Three Rosewood teachers have taken their love of the arts on the road.

A group of band, chorus and visual art students from Rosewood middle and high schools recently traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. for a four-day trip that offered them exposure to the art, music and culture of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Teachers Melissa Riser, Lori Strickland and Lisa West accompanied the 99 students and chaperones, staying in two large cabins, where they were able to participate in team-building and group bonding activities.

The trip also afforded them other opportunities to participate in artistic endeavors. The band performed for spectators at "The Island" in Pigeon Forge while the chorus performed a pre-show at the Grand Majestic Theatre and visual arts students created their own piece of pottery in a workshop led by local artisans and entrepreneurs.

"These trips have been a tradition for our department since 2010," said Ms. Riser, director of bands at the two schools. "Mrs. West, chorus, and Mrs. Strickland, visual arts, and I share the same vision for what arts education should be and do for students.

"We hope that our love and passion for the arts and the amazing positive effects they have on students' lives will be passed on through the generations as students grow and draw upon these memories and experiences throughout their adult lives."

The arts program at the two local schools has taken students on the out-of-state field trips every other year, Ms. Riser said. Past trips have included such destinations as Walt Disney World, New York City and Washington, D.C.

"We try to focus our trips on educational locations that offer the students opportunities to perform for new audiences as well as take in sights and culture," she said.

While in Tennessee, the group attended a performance of "Soul of Motown," where they got to meet those in the production and gain insight into musical performance as a possible career.

They went on a guided tour of the Titanic Museum, Ms. Riser said, bringing to life some of the historical story as they were able to take on identities of actual passengers aboard the ship while getting to experience hands-on exhibits.

The students also visited Dollywood for the "Festival of Nations" cultural event.

For this particular trip, the educators also incorporated some deeper life lessons.

"We chose to place an emphasis on building camaraderie and leadership as a cultural arts department so that students can draw from the different strengths of those in the group," Ms. Riser said. "We recently took a small group of students to 'The Refuse' camp in Ayden, N.C., where we learned several great team-building techniques to help bring our students closer and become more productive."

The trip was funded by the students and parents, with additional support generated from the Rosewood Arts Booster Club for food and other amenities. Fundraising efforts are also incorporated to cover additional costs.