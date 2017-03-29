Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 29

Seven girls to compete for title of Miss Aycock High

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 29, 2017 10:17 AM

Seven young ladies will compete for the title of Miss Charles B. Aycock this weekend.

The 2017 pageant will be held Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the school's old gym. Tickets are $10.

Hannah Wright, daughter of Robert Wright and Chrystal Hardee, will sing "Love Triangle" by Raelynn.

Jade Jordan is the daughter of Cherie and Aaron Jordan. For the talent competition, she will perform a modern dance to "Insecurely."

Cara Lenzi, daughter of Christopher Lenzi and Tamara Nichols, will sing "Hurt," made popular by Christina Aguilera.

Victoria Wright will perform a lyrical dance to "All I Want," choreographed by Kaitlyn Lewis. Her parents are Todd and Beverly Wright.

Bailey Stamper, daughter of Thayer and Amy Stamper, will be tap dancing to "Boogie Shoes."

Anna Wall will sing "Can't Help Lovin' That Man" from "Showboat." Her parents are Julie Suggs Wall and Kevin and Shaimayn Wall.

McKailen Santillana will recite "For You Are the One" by Chris Messick, in Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese. She is the daughter of Ricardo and Celeste Santillana.