Wayne County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying break-in suspect

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 29, 2017 10:32 AM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo The Wayne County Sheriff's Office released photos Tuesday of a white male in a black hoodie and khaki pants seen inside the Eastern Wayne Mart Feb. 18 during a break-in. The release said $200 was taken in the incident, along with several packs of Newport cigarettes.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is asking for community assistance in identifying a suspect in a February break-in to a local convenience store.

A press release said that the Eastern Wayne Mart at 774 e. New Hope Road Goldsboro was broken into Feb. 18 by a white male dressed in a dark colored jacket, khaki pants and white shoes.

The suspect took the cash register, $200 in cash and several packs of Newport cigarettes.

Investigators were able to obtain security camera footage which captured several frames in which the suspect is visible.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in or who might recognize the suspect from the photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or contact the sheriff's office at 919-731-1481. Sgt. Anthony Mullis is lead investigator on the case.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can do so when calling Crime Stoppers, and information leading to a felony arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.