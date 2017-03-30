Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 30

Gun battle leaves none injured, results in five arrests

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 30, 2017 9:06 AM

A gunfight in the middle of the day in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane Tuesday left no one injured but led to five arrests over a two-day period.

A residence occupied by two adults and a 2-year-old child was struck in the incident, but no injuries have been reported.

A press release issued by the Goldsboro Police Department today said that two groups opened fire at each other at about 2:10 p.m.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of investigations, said the two groups were out in the street in front of 1111 Olivia Lane when the shooting started.

"It seems like they had some sort of disagreement that has been ongoing," Carmon said.

He could not say though exactly what sparked the gun battle.

Several rounds struck the home across the street at 1106-A Olivia Lane, and 11 shell casings were recovered at the scene, a police report said.

The first arrests came almost 24 hours after the incident. Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West was driving by the Irish Inn motel at 1104 Sunburst Drive when he saw a vehicle matching the description given of one of the vehicles involved in Tuesday's shoot out.

Carmon said West was not patrolling with the intent to locate the vehicle.

"I believe he was just out and about," he said.

The press release said West initiated a traffic stop and, backed up by the department's Gang Unit and a K-9 team, recovered two stolen handguns. A silver Taurus .380 and a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic were recovered.

As a result, 18-year-old Montrell Nathan Faison and 54-year-old Nathan Hale Faison were arrested.

Carmon said he believed the men to be father and son.

The elder Faison, whose address is listed as the Irish Inn, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $7,000 secured bond.

The younger Faison faces much more serious charges.

Faison, of 118 Mansion Lane, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail under a $206,000 secured bond.

Carmon said the Faisons were one faction of the two involved in the shoot out.

The opposing side was comprised of Terrencio Lamont Kornegay, 16, Jessica Uzzell, 24, and Tomasi Mon-Quez Davis, 18, he said.

According to the release, Kornegay and Uzzell were picked up by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team Wednesday at an address on April Lane.

Davis, whose addrrss is listed at 402 S. William St., turned himself in to authorities at 5 a.m. this morning, the release said.

All three are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Uzzell, of 117 April Lane, is also charged with permitting a vehicle owned by her to be driven by an unlicensed driver. Kornegay, of 808 S. Andrews AVe., is also charged with driving while license revoked.

Both Davis and Uzzell were jailed under $50,000 secured bonds.

Kornegay's bond has been set at $53,000.