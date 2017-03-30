Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 30

<< "Jones to never seek a seat on bench, surrenders pension" -

Manhunt suspect identified; not same man reported missing in Raleigh

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 30, 2017 3:05 PM

Ward Ward

A man on the run from law enforcement since Monday after police say he fired a shot at another person during an attempted armed robbery has been identified, according to a press release.

Ricky Terrell Ward, 33, of 302 Bennett's Bridge Road, Mount Olive, is wanted on charges of attempted armed robbery, discharging a weapon in an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds and having tattoos on his face and neck.

Ward is accused of trying to rob Demetrius Epps at gunpoint at the Speedway gas station at 1501 U.S. 70 West Monday.

The release said Epps and a female friend were getting a ride from Ward when he tried to rob them at the gas station.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said the gun was fired inside the vehicle.

Epps and his female friend got out of the car unharmed and Ward drove off, the release said.

Carmon said Epps and his female friend knew of Ward, but did not know him by name. He declined to elaborate on whether or not the pair were the ones able to positively identify Ward.

Ward was driving a red Ford Taurus registered to 22-year-old Justice Courtney Lyons, who was reported missing out of Raleigh March 19.

Ward wrecked the car during a chase after sheriff's deputies found him and tried to make contact, the release said. He fled on foot and managed to escape capture.

Carmon said the missing persons investigation is being handled by the Raleigh Police Department and Goldsboro Police Department is not searching for Lyons.

"We have no reason to believe he's in Goldsboro," Carmon said.

Police do not yet know how Ward came into possession of Lyons' car.

"That's a good question," Carmon said.

Sgt. Bryant Canady said in an email Wednesday that the Raleigh Police Department has not sent a photo of Lyons to local police.

Laura Hourigan, Public Affairs Specialist for Raleigh police, said in an email Wednesday she could not provide a photo of Lyons because a press release was never sent out about him being reported missing.

Carmon said authorities do not know if Ward is still in the area after fleeing through the Rosewood and Pikeville communities.

Carmon said if charges are brought against Ward for running from law enforcement, they will come from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office since he fled from sheriff's deputies.

Wayne County Public Schools' Director of Communication Services Ken Derksen confirmed Northwest Elementary School went into a soft lockdown around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning because of a suspicious person spotted about a mile from the school.

That soft lockdown continued Wednesday morning and Derksen said it continued "for a few hours."

The soft lockdown meant the doors to the school were locked, a deputy was staged on campus, outdoor activities were canceled, instruction continued and children went to and from classes.

Anyone with information about Ward's whereabouts, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.