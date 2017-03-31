Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 31

Eagle's Pointe assisted living holding food drive

By Joey Pitchford

Food drives are often held around the holiday months, but people are in need of help all year round.

That is why staff and volunteers the Eagle's Pointe assisted living facility will host a food drive beginning today and running through April 14.

Teresa Lane, business office manager at Eagle's Pointe, said the drive is called Giving Back to the Community, and that volunteers will accept non-perishable food for its duration.

"So many people need help right now, not just during Christmas," she said. "So that's what we're trying to help."

Volunteers will pick up food at Eagles Pointe, located at 901 W. New Hope Road, as well as InJoy Thrift Store at 1711 E. Ash St.

Once the drive is finished, Ms. Lane said, volunteers will bring the food together to weigh it, and then begin packaging it for distribution.

Eagles Point is a fairly new establishment, having only opened in January. As such, this is the first time the facility has hosted a food drive, though Ms. Lane said she hopes for it to become a regular occurrence going forward.

For now, however, she just wants to make sure this year goes smoothly.

"I don't really have a specific goal for how much I want to raise, because this the first year I've done it," she said. "If I could get enough to feed 50 families, that would be wonderful."