Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 31

<< "Daffodil festival Saturday" - "Eagle's Pointe assisted living holding food drive" >>

Police do not know what prompted early morning face slashing

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 31, 2017 9:22 AM

Full Size Full Size Pearsall

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly cutting someone in the face at a local hotel this morning.

Corea Shaleto Pearsall, 39, of 711 N. James St., is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, larceny and communicating threats.

A police report on the incident said 54-year-old Michael Pratt, of Binghampton, New York, told authorities Pearsall cut him in the face multiple times at the Days Inn at 801 U.S. 70 Bypass East in front of room 112 around 5:30 a.m. today.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said he did not know what type of weapon was used to cut Pratt in the face.

Carmon said Pratt's injuries were not life-threatening.

Pratt suffered multiple deep cuts to the face and had to be taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to police.

According to a police report, the two men were strangers.

Carmon said he did not know what provoked the attack.

Pearsall was arrested at the scene and put in the Wayne County Jail under a $52,000 secured bond.