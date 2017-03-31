Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 31

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 31, 2017 10:34 AM

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in the surrounding area until 11 a.m.

Heavy rains and winds capable of gusting up to 50 mph are expected.

The weather is moving east in a line stretching along the I-95 corridor and will affect areas from the eastern triangle to the coastal plain, according to the weather service.

High winds can result in downed power lines and tree limbs and can sweep away trash cans if left unsecured.

Heavy rain can also reduce visibility, so motorists are advised to drive with caution.