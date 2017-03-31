Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 31

Thursday morning fire ruled accidental

By Ethan Smith

The cause of a fire at 901 N. Center St. early Thursday morning remains undetermined, according to a fire report.

Goldsboro firefighters responded to a structure fire at the home around 2:45 a.m. Thursday and found heavy fire and heavy smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters ran lines into the house through an unlocked door and found a fire in a bedroom and knocked down the blaze, the report said.

Only one person lives at the house, who is identified as Douglas Moore, and he was not injured during the fire, the report said.

Moore declined assistance from the American Red Cross, saying he would call them at a later time, the report said.

The fire was ruled to be accidental, according to the report.

Firefighters got the blaze under control within 15 minutes of arriving on scene, according to the report.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the home and destroyed $10,000 worth of items on the inside.