Cures for the Colors run kicks off May 6

By Becky Barclay

April 2, 2017

The annual Cures for the Colors cancer fundraiser will take place May 6 at Wayne Community College.

In the morning, there will be the walk/run portion of Cures for the Colors. There will be an individual 5K timed event that starts at 8 a.m. There is a fee of $30 to participate. The 100-mile team event will start at 9 a.m. The fee is $30 per participant. The one-mile walk/run starts at 10 a.m. The fee is $15 per participant.

"Some teams really get into the walk/run and they wear their own shirts or other items and may be running for Mom or maybe for their grandmother who has passed away," said Lee Parrish, Southeastern Cancer Care coordinator at Southeastern Medical Oncology Center.

Following the walk/run, there will be various activities for children, like face painting, balloons and more. Princesses and superheroes will also be on hand to visit and take photos with the children.

There will also be live entertainment by Carolina Treat Band and the Blake Kearny Band.

Throughout the day, various groups and churches will be selling all kinds of food, with the money going to Cures for the Colors. Anyone wanting to sign up to sell food should contact Parrish at 919-587-9056.

The day will culminate in a children's balloon and lantern release at dusk. Lanterns are for sale at SMOC and the day of the event for $10 each. They can also be purchased on the website at www.southeasterncancercare.org.

Proceeds from Cures for the Colors are used to help cancer patients going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy or those within three months of cancer surgery while they are going through a difficult time. But it's only for those cancer patients who live east of I-95 or in a county that has I-95 within its boundaries.

"You do not have to be a patient of SMOC in order to receive this help," Parrish said.

The fundraiser last year raised $100,450.

"Even if you're not able to do the walk/run portion, we encourage you to still bring your family and friends and come," Parrish said.