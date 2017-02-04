Local News > Archive > April 2017 > 2

Highway Patrol to be out in force

By From staff reports

In anticipation of spring break and the beginning of prom season, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will conduct Operation "Drive to Live" during the week of Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7.

The operation will be conducted from 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. each day. The operation is an initiative by the patrol to reduce the number of teenage related traffic collisions and deaths.

According to National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, young drivers are significantly over represented in fatal crashes, particularly 16- and 17-year-olds.

One area that is particularly concerning is distracted driving. The youngest and most inexperienced drivers are most at risk, with 10 percent of all distracted driving crashes involving drivers under the age of 20.

Troopers will be enforcing all traffic laws around the state's schools and conducting traffic safety education programs at the high schools prior to the school year ending.