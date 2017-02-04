Local News > Archive > April 2017 > 2

<< "Highway Patrol to be out in force" - "Man shot in leg Friday night on Slocumb Street" >>

Kilt Run raises money for cancer charity

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on April 2, 2017 12:25 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Runners take part in the Kilt Run on John Street Saturday.

The Flying Shamrock's third annual Kilt Run saw a small turnout Saturday -- but there was plenty of spirit to go around.

Owner Chris Yones said the Irish pub raised about $250 for Riley's Army, a local childhood cancer charity based in eastern North Carolina.

A total of seven people ran in the event, which saw runners circle the block around the pub twice, chugging beer in between each lap.

The first and second place finishers -- 13-year-olds Raleigh Benson and Nathan Taylor, respectively -- said it was the first time they'd worn a kilt.

"It wasn't too hard, but I didn't drink a beer so it wasn't that bad," Benson said.

Taylor came in a close second, with both teenagers leading the pack by a wide berth.

"I've done a lot of running but I've never worn a kilt, so it was a new experience," Taylor said.

In the past, proceeds from the event have gone to St. Baldrick's, which is also a childhood cancer foundation. Plans for that this year fell through, so the proceeds will go to Riley's Army.

Next Saturday, April 8, the bar will host another event for Riley's Army, which will see people come out and shave their heads, beards and moustaches to raise money for the organization.