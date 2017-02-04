Local News > Archive > April 2017 > 2

Kylie Glisson named scholarship winner

By From staff reports

Published in News on April 2, 2017 12:25 AM

The American Association of Swine Veterinarians Foundation awarded scholarships totaling $25,000 to 15 veterinary students during the 48th AASV annual meeting in Denver, Colorado. Among the winners was Kylie Glisson of Wayne County, who graduated valedictorian of her 2010 class at Rosewood High School. She completed her undergraduate degree from NCSH with her bachelor's in animal science in 2014. She is currently a third-year veterinary student at NCSU, with an expected graduation date of May 2018.