Man shot in leg Friday night on Slocumb Street

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on April 2, 2017 12:25 AM

Police are investigating a Friday night shooting on South Slocumb Street that left one man injured, according to a police report.

Bobby Lee Peterson, 23, was shot in the leg at his home at 1708 S. Slocumb St. around 10:50 p.m. Friday, the report said.

Officers responded to a disturbance call and learned on the way someone had been shot.

When they arrived they found Peterson lying on the kitchen floor inside 1708 S. Slocumb St. with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

Peterson was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, nor did the report specify what caused the disturbance.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous, and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.