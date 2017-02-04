Local News > Archive > April 2017 > 2

Miss Eastern Wayne

Breanna Lester, third from left, was recently crowned Miss Eastern Wayne 2017 and received a $2,200 scholarship. Also pictured, from left: Nauttii Council, Miss Congeniality; Alston Tyndall, first runner-up and Miss Congeniality, who received a $1,600 scholarship and a $1,000 Ambassador scholarship for raising the most money; Haley Cannon, Ambassador and recipient of $1,000 scholarship; contestants McKenzie Sollars and Jaime Evans; and Leniyah Best, second runner-up and recipient of $1,200 scholarship.