"'Have a Heart for Kids'"

Child abuse awareness event to be Tuesday

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on April 3, 2017 9:57 AM

The fight against child abuse continues as several agencies in Wayne County combine efforts to raise awareness and work to eradicate the problem.

Over the years, the local effort has taken on a variety of forms, the most visible being an annual proclamation ceremony for Child Abuse Prevention Month downtown to share information and pledge support to advocate for children.

This year's event will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in front of Goldsboro City Hall, said Nola Claiborne of Goldsboro Pediatrics, one of the organizers.

"Wayne County's theme is Caring Communities Helping Families Prevent Child Abuse," she said. "Folks in our community should realize there is support for families who feel they need help being the best parent they can be."

Goldsboro Pediatrics is the lead agency of this year's event, she said. Other local organizations and agencies have also supported the campaign to raise awareness to support safe and happy childhoods by educating people about child abuse prevention.

One of the most visible reminders that will seen around the area during April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month, is pinwheel gardens.

"(They) are our community's symbol that we are continuing our fight against child abuse," she said.

The pinwheel gardens began popping up this week and will remain through the month of April.

The public is invited to the April 4 ceremony, which will feature performances by the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Child Development Center and Dillard Middle School choirs.

Sheriff Larry Pierce and Dr. Dave Tayloe, of Goldsboro Pediatrics, will be speaking for the second year.

SJAFB will also be represented on the program by Col. Eric Jenkins, commander, 916th Air Refueling Wing.

Businesses and agencies interested in participating by displaying a sign or pinwheel garden is invited to contact Ms. Claiborne at 919-734-4736 extension 1019 or nclai@goldsboropeds.com.