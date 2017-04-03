Local News > Archive > April 2017 > 3

Man arrested for hitting woman with dumbbell

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on April 3, 2017 9:57 AM

A man is facing a felony charge after striking his 59-year-old neighbor in the face with a dumbbell Saturday night, according to police reports.

Willard Matthew Fowler, 32, of 413 Magnolia St., is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure and resist, delay or obstruct.

The victim told police that Fowler, who lives next door to her, had become irate and struck her in the face with a dumbbell.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said he didn't know what prompted the argument.

The report said the assault happened at the woman's home at 419 Magnolia St.

Officers found Fowler behind his house after a brief search and arrested him.

Fowler was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

The woman was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital by EMS for treatment.

Carmon said she sustained non life-threatening injuries.