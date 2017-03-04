Local News > Archive > April 2017 > 3

<< "Teacher becomes the student: Teaching machining" - "Man is sexually assaulted at Days Inn" >>

Man charged with assault after cutting

By From staff reports

Published in News on April 3, 2017 9:57 AM

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly cutting someone in the face at a local hotel Friday morning.

Corea Shaleto Pearsall, 39, of 711 N. James St., is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, larceny and communicating threats.

A police report on the incident said 54-year-old Michael Pratt, of Binghamton, New York, told authorities Pearsall cut him in the face multiple times at the Days Inn at 801 U.S. 70 Bypass East in front of room 112 around 5:30 a.m. today.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the said he did not know what type of weapon was used to cut Pratt in the face.

Pratt suffered multiple deep cuts to the face and had to be taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to the report, the two men were strangers. Carmon said he did not know what provoked the attack.

Pearsall was arrested at the scene and put in the Wayne County Jail under a $52,000 secured bond.