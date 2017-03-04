Local News > Archive > April 2017 > 3

Man is sexually assaulted at Days Inn

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on April 3, 2017 9:57 AM

A man was sexually assaulted after taking drugs at the Days Inn on U.S. 70 Bypass East Saturday night, according to a Goldsboro police report.

The 23-year-old man told police he went to the Days Inn and someone asked him to step inside a room.

After stepping inside the room, he tried an unspecified type of drugs, which gave him a bad reaction, according to the report.

The report said the man felt disabled, and three people inside the room undressed him and sexually assaulted him.

According to the report, the man was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle for treatment.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, declined to comment whatsoever on the investigation, including on whether or not any charges had been filed as of this morning.