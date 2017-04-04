Local News > Archive > April 2017 > 4

Man charged with meth while being booked at detention center

By Ethan Smith

Guillermo Rivas-Vera

Authorities found methamphetamine on a man as they booked him into the Wayne County Detention Center on other charges Thursday, according to a press release.

Guillermo Rivas-Vera, 20, of 301 Serenity Drive, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

The release said the drugs were found in Rivas-Vera's wallet by a detention center officer.

He was brought in on charges stemming from warrants against him.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said he did not know what charges were brought against him by the warrants.