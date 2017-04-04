Local News > Archive > April 2017 > 4

Multiple break-ins in city and county are under investigation

By Ethan Smith

Authorities arrested and charged two men Friday believed to be responsible for breaking into a man's home while his child was inside, according to a press release.

Upward of a half-dozen other break-ins throughout the city and county are also being investigated.

A sheriff's office report said Jeremy Scott Williams, 26, heard someone breaking into his home at 230 Stoney Hill Road and woke up.

He walked out of his bedroom and saw a 6 foot tall black man wearing a black hat and black jacket with blue jeans walk into his son's bedroom.

The report said Williams yelled at the man, who then ran outside and jumped into a burgundy Ford Expedition.

According to the report, a vehicle matching the description was stopped by deputies at the intersection of Buckswamp Road and N.C. 581 North.

Three black men fitting the description given to authorities were inside the car and were taken to the Wayne County Sheriff's Annex for further questioning, according to the report.

Anthony Earl Rivers, 28, of 212 Ward Drive, Dudley, and Rashadd Montell Hill, 26, of 203 Augusta Drive, Dudley, were charged with felony breaking and entering for the incident.

Rivers was given a $10,000 secured bond, and Hill was given a $5,000 secured bond.

Another break-in with children inside the home happened Saturday night.

Police reports said a woman was inside her home at 132 Rockefeller Court when she heard one of her children asking for a butcher knife because people were coming into the home through the kitchen window.

Young then went downstairs and yelled, "Who is it? Call the police," the report said, and the people breaking in fled the scene.

Four more break-ins in the city were reported to police that between Friday night through Sunday.

One of those resulted in several juveniles being arrested.

Police responded to a break-in in progress Sunday around 1 p.m. at 706 Pittman St., according to reports.

Once on scene witnesses told officers which way the people breaking-in ran and what they looked like.

Officers found three juveniles in the 800 block of South Madison Avenue who matched the description given to police.

The report said two of the juveniles, ages 10 and 14, were taken to the police department, charged and released to their parents and family members.

According to the report, juvenile petitions were to be secured on the children.

The other break-ins were reported at 703 Chafin Place, 2123 N. Berkeley Blvd. and 1200-B Atlantic Ave.

In those incidents, each person discovered their home had been forcibly entered and various items had been taken.

There were also three other break-ins reported in the county over the weekend.

One of those happened at 104 Hooks Glen Drive, Kenly, some time between March 23 and March 31, when it was reported.

The report said the property is under construction and is vacant. A Whirlpool glass top range was taken from the property.

The other two break-ins happened at 5256 N.C. 111 North, Pikeville and 478 Perkins Road.

A man's tools were taken from his garage at the Perkins Road residence, and nothing was taken from the home on N.C. 111 North -- only the door lock had been tampered with and damaged.

Anyone with information about theses crimes, or any other crimes in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.