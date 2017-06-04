Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 4

Five earn Emmet and Mary Robinson Trust Fund scholarships

By Phyllis Moore

Five graduating seniors from Wayne County Public Schools have been chosen recipients of Emmet and Mary Robinson Trust Fund scholarships.

The annual awards were set up by the Robinsons to benefit students attending public schools in the district and demonstrate financial need. Other criteria is they must intend to further their education in the fields of medicine, nursing, agriculture or plan to pursue ministry in the Presbyterian or Episcopal denominations.

These are the 2017 recipients.

*Diana Avila, graduating from Eastern Wayne High, plans to study nursing at Wayne Community College. Her scholarship is for $2,000.

*Louise Freeman of Southern Wayne High will be attending University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study pre-med/neurology. Her award is for $3,000.

*Daniel Hartley, Wayne Early/Middle College High School, receives a $2,500 scholarship. He plans to attend University of North Carolina at Wilmington to pursue a nursing degree.

*Kristen Lane of Southern Wayne will be attending Pitt Community College to study nursing. Her scholarship is for $2,000.

*Ashley Lucas of Eastern Wayne receives a $4,000 scholarship. She will be studying pre-med/biology at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The scholarships are renewable each year based on maintained academic status and the recommended field of study.

This fall, approximately $33,000 in new and renewable aid will be distributed. In addition to the aforementioned students, 11 past recipients will be receiving continued support at such institutions as Campbell University, East Carolina University, UNC-Pembroke, UNC-Wilmington, N.C. State University, Winston-Salem State University, Barton College and the University of Mount Olive.

The Emmet and Mary Robinson scholarships are helpful in allowing graduating seniors to further their aspirations and the district is appreciative of the program, said Beverly Boltinhouse, WCPS director of CTE, or career and technical education.

"I am very excited to see students who have taken Career and Technical Education courses in high school receive financial support to actively pursue higher education and careers in those areas," she said.