Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 4

<< "Festival of learning" - "Five earn Emmet and Mary Robinson Trust Fund scholarships" >>

Man faces 16 felonies for several break-ins

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 4, 2017 9:04 AM

Full Size Full Size Kaleb Kristofer Smith

A 20-year-old is facing 16 felony charges after being connected to several break-ins that happened over the past several weeks, according to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Kaleb Kristofer Smith, of 303 Earl Drive, is charged with one count felony second-degree burglary, three counts felony breaking and/or entering, four counts felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, four counts felony possession of stolen goods/property and four counts felony obtaining property by false pretense.

The release said the sheriff's office received several reports of break-ins in the area of U.S. 70 West around Earl Drive over the past three weeks.

After the investigations division began collecting suspect information, what they learned led them to arrest and charge Smith for the offenses.

The release did not specify how Smith was developed as a suspect and subsequently connected back to the break-ins.

Smith was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.