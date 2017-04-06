Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 4

Pageant people's choice contest begins

By Phyllis Moore

The Miss North Carolina 2017 contest will be held next month in Raleigh, but you have the power to select a finalist.

People's Choice voting is going on now, with the online option to select the 11th contestant to compete live on June 24.

Preliminary competitions for Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen start June 21-23, at Raleigh's Duke Energy Center for the Outstanding Arts.

The Outstanding Teen competition will be Saturday at 2 p.m., with the winner crowned during the Miss North Carolina telecast that evening on ABC11 and ABC11.com.

Wayne County has two representatives vying for the state crown.

Miss Goldsboro, Courtney Smith, from Mint Hill, is a rising junior at East Carolina University. Her talent is lyrical dance.

Karen Stallings, from Fremont, is the reigning Miss Spivey's Corner. A 2011 graduate of Charles B. Aycock High School, she received a degree in applied sociology from ECU in 2016. Her talent is singing.

Videos of the 44 contestants from around the state can be found on the ABC11 YouTube channel.

Each contestant has one minute to introduce themselves and elicit votes.

Jacob Godwin, who handles marketing and media relations for the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Pageant, said that People's Choice voting runs through June 23 at 10 p.m.

Vote at www.ABC11.com/MissNC. There is a limit of one vote per day. Voters need a Facebook account to cast a vote.

The contestant receiving the most People's Choice votes will be announced during that Saturday night's competition and will be the 11th finalist to compete for the crown.