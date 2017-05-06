Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 5

Ride for Vets

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on June 5, 2017 7:02 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO "Ky" gets ready to ride in the Ride for Vets fundraiser to benefit American Legion Post 11 Saturday at Cooper's Tavern on N. William Street. Khyle, a 1-year-old yorkie, has been riding with his owner Sandi Jackson ever since he was 2-months-old Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Riders line up as the prepare to leave Cooper's Tavern for the inaugural Ride for Vets Saturday, a fundraiser to benefit American Legion Post 11. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Sandi Jackson and her 1-year-old Yorkie "Ky" prepare for the Ride for Vets Saturday at Cooper's Tavern on North William Street. The ride was a fundraiser for American Legion Post 11.

On Saturday, the Ride for Vets kicked off at Cooper's Tavern on North William Street. The event is a fundraiser to benefit American Legion Post 11. About 50 bikers participated in the ride that raised $1,500.