Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 6

<< "Man arrested for manufacturing cocaine" -

A community in mourning

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 6, 2017 6:37 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO While holding her 2-month-old grandson Donald Girtley III, Angel Howard, center, hugs officer Michael Rivers Tuesday during a prayer vigil for her son Donald Jr. Tuesday at Herman Park. Rivers was involved in the apprehension of the 15-year-old who allegedly shot and killed her son last Wednesday. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO While holding her 2-month-old grandson Donald Girtley III, Angel Howard, center, hugs officer Michael Rivers Tuesday during a prayer vigil for her son Donald Jr. Tuesday at Herman Park. Rivers was one of two officers who physically apprehended the 15-year-old who allegedly shot and killed her son last Wednesday. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Several representatives from the Goldsboro Police Department along with Kinston Police Chief Alonzo Jaynes joined the family and friends of Donald Girtley Jr. for a prayer vigil in his memory Tuesday at Herman Park. Girtley's mother Angel Howard spoke to the group saying that there is no way that law enforcement can solve crimes without the help of the community. From left, Racquel Howard, Michael Rivers, Angel Howard holding 2-month-old Donald Girtley III, Jeavon James, Goldsboro Police Chieft Mike West and Kinston Police Chief Alonzo James. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Several representatives from the Goldsboro Police Department along with Kinston Police Chief Alonzo Jaynes joined the family and friends of Donald Girtley Jr. for a prayer vigil in his memory Tuesday at Herman Park. Girtley's mother Angel Howard spoke to the group saying that there is no way that law enforcement can solve crimes without the help of the community. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Officer Michael Rivers comforts Racquel Howard, the sister of Donald Girtley, during a prayer vigil held in his memory Tuesday at Herman Park. Girtley was murdered in Kinston last Wednesday. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Jaliyah Davis, 15, sings during a prayer vigil for her friend Donald Girtley Jr. who was shot and killed last Wednesday in Kinston. The two became friends at the Boys and Girls Club of Wayne County when Girtley stood up for her against bullies. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Officer Michael Rivers plays with 2-month-old Donald Girtley III Tuesday following a prayer vigil Tuesday in Herman Park for Donald Girtley Jr., who was shot and killed in Kinston last Wednesday. Rivers was one of two officers who physically apprehended the 15-year-old who allegedly killed Girtley. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Officer Michael Rivers holds 2-month-old Donald Girtley III Tuesday following a prayer vigil Tuesday in Herman Park for Donald Girtley Jr. who was shot and killed in Kinston last Wednesday. Rivers was involved in the apprehension of the 15-year-old who allegedly fired the gun.

Angel Howard holds her dead son's 2-month-old child in her arms.

The tears flow freely down her face.

Her message, though, is clear.

"In order to get these types of results -- meaning a swift apprehension of the accused -- you have to cooperate," Howard said.

"You have to realize the only way to clean up our cities and totally end the gun violence is to, if you see something, say something.

It's confidential. What are you afraid of?"

Howard's comments came during a prayer vigil she organized for her slain son, Donald Girtley Jr., Tuesday in Herman Park.

Throughout the gathering, she held his 2-month-old he left behind, Donald Girtley III. Howard said he had another child on the way.

On May 31, Girtley, 18, of Goldsboro, and Demone Nesbitt, 23, of Kinston, were both shot and killed at the Mitchell Wooten Apartments in Kinston.

Howard said he'd gone to visit his brother there. He died in his brother's arms after being shot.

Goldsboro police officers apprehended the 15-year-old accused of killing Girtley shortly after the slaying.

Kinston police came to Goldsboro and took him back to Kinston, and charged him with two counts of murder.

Howard said she held another prayer vigil in Kinston before the one in Goldsboro Tuesday. She wanted to hold one here to thank the Goldsboro officers who worked with Kinston police on the case.

"You're not Superman," Howard said, speaking to the officers in attendance. "You're not a superhero. You don't have X-ray vision. You need our help. We expect you guys to work miracles, but we don't realize you can't do your job without the help of the community."

Kinston's Police Chief Alonzo Jaynes was at the vigil Tuesday, as were Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West and other Goldsboro officers.

"I wanted to give my appreciation and I wanted to personally shake the hand of the individuals who were instrumental in the apprehension of the suspect," Howard said. "It's a hard pill to swallow."

Howard said Girtley knew the 15-year-old who has been accused of killing him.

She said the teenager was spending time with them several days prior, eating pizza, playing video games, meeting her and meeting 2-month-old Donald Girtley III "like a normal young teenager would do," she said.

"I just don't understand it," Howard said. "Did you not see my son standing there? If you choose to do this in broad daylight like you're living in the wild, wild West, did you not see your friend standing there? Someone who fed you. Someone who introduced you to his mom and his newborn son. How could you have such a cold heart?"

Howard said the last time she saw her son was the day before he was killed.

"Who ever thinks that's going to be the last time that they see their child?" Howard said. "They walk out the door and you don't know it's the last time that you're going to see your kid, and you think, 'Did I tell him I loved him the last time I saw him?'"

Howard said Girtley had planned to join the military after graduating from Goldsboro High School.

She said he wanted to be able to provide for his children and not rely on governmental assistance programs.

"You go from making arrangements for entering into the military or going to college -- whatever it is you have planned with your children -- to making funeral arrangements," Howard said. "This could happen to anybody, anywhere at any given time if it could happen to a child like Donald."

During the prayer vigil, Donald's best friend, Jaliyah Davis, sang a song in his memory and recalled how he stood up for her after she was diagnosed with Lupus.

"He was the only one that stood up for me," Davis said. "I had a butterfly rash on my face and everybody would pick on me. He was the only who would sit there and make sure I was OK. From then on, we were best friends."

Girtley is one of two Goldsboro teenagers to be killed in the last week of May.

Desconte Makell Bryant, also 18, was shot on the front porch of 410 Hollowell St. and died from his injuries a day later.

No arrests have been made in his slaying.

Both Girtley and Bryant were Goldsboro High School students.

Both planned to join the military.

Both are now dead.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help both families with funeral costs.

Girtley's GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/3vnqct4.

Bryant's GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/3umeseo.

The Donald Girtley Jr. Memorial Fund has also been set up through Wells Fargo, Howard said. People can donate by going to any Wells Fargo bank, or by calling the Kinston Police Department.

"When you live in the projects and you live in a low-income area but you do the right things by your children, and then you work hard to make sure that they stay on the straight and narrow, and then they walk out the door and they never come home," Howard said. "In order to stop that, we have to say something. We have to work with law enforcement. We can't keep bashing you guys."