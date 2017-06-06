Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 6

Cause of barn fire under investigation

By Ethan Smith

Authorities are investigating a barn fire off of U.S. 70 West that happened early Monday morning, according to a Wayne County Sheriff's Office report.

A man returned home to 3580 U.S. 70 West Sunday around 11:30 p.m. and found his mailbox had been smashed in, the report said.

Then, around 3 a.m. Monday, the man was woken up by a stranger knocking on his door telling him his barn was on fire.

The report said there was no power running to the barn.

"Our arson investigators are out there trying to determine the cause," said Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The report said Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department responded, but did not list the extent of damage to the barn.