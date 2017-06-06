Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 6

Making a difference

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on June 6, 2017

MacKenzie Hinson, left, 13, the founder of the Make a Difference Food Pantry, is seen with a Ford F-250 pickup donated to the charity organization by the S.T. Wooten Co. Lee Motor Co. donated the maintenance on the truck. MacKenzie's charity also was the recipient of a $2,500 donation from Lifestyle Limo Service and $1,000 from Enterprise. The truck and the donations will be used to help with the operation of a food truck this summer. MacKenzie is shown with, from right: Chrissy Tharp, fleet manager for Enterprise; Greg Lamm of S.T. Wooten and Brett Wilber of S.T. Wooten.