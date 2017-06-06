Local News > Archive > June 2017 > 6

<< "Opening and closing times change for four public schools" - "A community in mourning" >>

Man arrested for manufacturing cocaine

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on June 6, 2017 4:00 PM

Full Size Full Size Shannon Vontreal Scott

A man is facing cocaine manufacturing charges after authorities executed a search warrant at his home, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Shannon Vontreal Scott, 37, of 102 Emmitt Drive, is charged with felony manufacturing cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A press release from the sheriff's office said a search warrant was taken out on Scott's residence May 28 after authorities got word that he had cocaine at his home and was selling it.

When the search warrant was executed, law enforcement found items consistent with the manufacturing of cocaine, the release said.

Warrants were taken out for his arrest June 1, and he was arrested Monday afternoon, according to his arrest report.

Scott was put in the Wayne County Jail under an $8,000 secured bond.